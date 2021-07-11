Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of VCNX opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

