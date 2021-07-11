Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

VLO stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.30. 3,532,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.