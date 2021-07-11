Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. Analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

