Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Valvoline worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.02 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

