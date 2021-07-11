Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 225,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 414.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 48,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,431. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.60. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.