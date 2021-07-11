Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

