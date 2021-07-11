Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,725. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.