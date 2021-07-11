Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

