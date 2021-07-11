Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 4,017 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,480. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

