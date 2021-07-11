Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

VOX stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 91,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.36. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

