Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

VYM stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

