Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

