Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Boosted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after buying an additional 345,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 201,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 391,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

