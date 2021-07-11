Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after buying an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

