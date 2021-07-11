Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

