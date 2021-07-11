Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.65. 310,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $228.87.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.