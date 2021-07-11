Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $9.94 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $5,765.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00029381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00117458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00161522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,790.60 or 0.99863076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00957527 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,306 coins and its circulating supply is 658,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

