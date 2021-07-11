Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

