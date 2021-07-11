Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £925.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.11.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

