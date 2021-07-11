Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Veoneer stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

