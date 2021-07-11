Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

