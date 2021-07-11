Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 222,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,319. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.