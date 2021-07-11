Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,756,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,058. The stock has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

