Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 179,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 10,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

