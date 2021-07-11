Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 72.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ALX opened at $270.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

