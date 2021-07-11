Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,060 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 280,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

