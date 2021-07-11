Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.