Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 98,703 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,703 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,608,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AKR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

