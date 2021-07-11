Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

