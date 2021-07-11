VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $820,257.10

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, VIG has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $820,257.10 and $1,088.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,998,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

