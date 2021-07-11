Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,371,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,086,988. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.