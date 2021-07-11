VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 368.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of VirnetX worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 362,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 500,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.01 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.