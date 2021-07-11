Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $26,520,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 55.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 588,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 4,442,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,050. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

