Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

VOD stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.47. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 395.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

