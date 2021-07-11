Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,560,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.