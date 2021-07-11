Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $67.11 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

