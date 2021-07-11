Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of NetEase worth $170,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $108.33. 2,303,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,341. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

