Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $373,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.