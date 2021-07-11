Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,783 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,597,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 77,783 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $258,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,741,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

