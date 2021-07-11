Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $1.20 Billion Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 7.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 3.71% of TransDigm Group worth $1,195,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $660.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $406.67 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

