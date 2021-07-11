Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $44.17 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $44,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

