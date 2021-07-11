Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Colliers International Group worth $62,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

