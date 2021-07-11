Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 77,566 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,566 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,591.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

