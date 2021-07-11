Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 276 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.71. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

