Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 365,692 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,072,064 shares of company stock valued at $29,932,312. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

