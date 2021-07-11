Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 194 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

