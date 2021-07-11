Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

