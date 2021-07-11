Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

