Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 445,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

