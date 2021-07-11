WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

